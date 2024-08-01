Eric Young On Robert Roode: “He Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Of All Time”

TNA Wrestling star Eric Young recently spoke with the Dynasty Vipers Viper Cast on a number of topics including WWE producer Robert Roode.

Young said, “In my opinion, maybe the best professional wrestler. If you’re just marking off categories of what’s important in pro wrestling. Look, check. Ability to talk and be relatable, check. Athleticism, check. Believability, check. He just checked every single box. If I was to make a list of people that I had to wrestle a match every day for the rest of my life, and I hope that doesn’t happen, but if I had to, he’d probably be my number one choice for people.”

On Roode being one of the best to ever do it:

“He’s one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Never really got his full chance or never really got his due, but anybody that has done it or has worked with him would say almost the same things I’m saying. He’s one of the best to ever do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

