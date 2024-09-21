Eric Young On Why The Current Partnership Between WWE And TNA Is Good For Wrestling

TNA star Eric Young spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including the company’s current partnership with WWE and why it is good for the wrestling industry.

Young said, “The partnership is good for both sides, what it’s really good for is pro wrestling, because it has people thinking and talking, what if this person shows up, or that person shows up. I think this is the tip of the iceberg, it’s cool now, but we’re really just seeing the beginning, the genesis of it. Joe Hendry is one of the most popular wrestlers in the entire world right now, him showing up on their show adds a legitimacy to their show, because it is populated by a lot of young, inexperienced people. I have been young and inexperienced, you can’t gain experience by not doing it, they’re learning as they go, and having people like Frankie Kazarian and even now, they had Hammerstone and Jordynne Grace showing up several times, that only adds to them. Them coming over to us and us being in a partnership only adds to our show, and what it does is it has people’s interest, and it has people talking about what could happen. It’s a really cool thing to be a part of, it doesn’t come to any surprise to me that those guys are in control and now this is happening, it’s a joint venture, a joint business agreement that is beneficial to both sides and for it to not be happening would be foolish, so yeah, it’s great.”

You can check out Young’s comments in the video below.