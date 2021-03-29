Eric Young Out Of Action Due To A Torn ACL

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Impact Wrestling star Eric Young revealed that he will be out of action due to a torn ACL:

“I was telling Petey [Williams] this, at the last tapings I tore my ACL. It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it. So, it’s frustrating man.

I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half and it’s going to be a long, long road. So, we’ll see man. It’s going to get real interesting for me.”

A torn ACL injury typically takes 6-9 months to recover from.

