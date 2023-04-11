Eric Young Quietly Re-Signs With WWE

WWE reportedly re-signed veteran pro wrestler Eric Young a few months ago.

On December 2, it was reported that Young was returning to WWE after being violently (or murdered) written out of the Impact Wrestling storylines that same week on the December 1 episode, by Deaner, in a prison segment filmed in secret. Deaner then took over Violent By Design, renaming it The Design with himself, Big Kon, and Alan Angels. There was no word on when Young would return to WWE, but he was rumored to be on his way.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Young has been under contract to WWE since November 1, but he has yet to appear on WWE TV, and there has been no talk of Young being backstage.

It was noted that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his regime hired Young just a few months after taking over. Young reportedly informed Impact officials in October that he would be finishing up.

Young began working with WWE in May 2016 after a successful run around the world, primarily with TNA/Impact. He worked for WWE NXT and the main roster before being released on April 15, 2020, as part of other budget cuts. He returned to Impact on July 18, 2020, at Slammiversary, and became a two-time Impact World Champion a few months later. While with Violent By Design, Young also held the Impact World Tag Team Titles twice.