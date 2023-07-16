Eric Young Returns To Impact Wrestling At Slammiversary

Eric Young made his return to Impact Wrestling as the mystery partner for Scott D’Amore against Bully Ray and Deaner at the 2023 Impact Slammiversary PPV event.

Young returned to his original Team Canada music and the look he had when he was a member of the group.

A1, a founding member of Team Canada, was in the audience during this match and later became involved. D’Amore and Young defeated Bully Ray and Deaner in the tag team match. Bully was put through a table, and Yound won the match with a flying elbow off the top rope on Deaner. A1, Young, D’Amore, and special referee Darren McCarty celebrated after the match.

Fightful Select previously reported that Young returned to WWE in November and requested his release in April. His non-compete recently expired, allowing him to return to Impact.

