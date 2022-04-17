Eric Young Says Only “Cookie Cutter” Wrestlers Learn The WWE Style of Wrestling

Eric Young made an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he asked if certain wrestlers have a hard time transitioning into the WWE style of wrestling.

“I think it just depends on what you did before,” Young said. “For me, I had the massive advantage of already doing it at a very high level.”

“I headlined Pay-Per Views. I wrestled in 60 different countries. I wrestled Kevin Nash. I wrestled Sting. I wrestled Kurt Angle. I’ve done all these things. So going there, I’m already sure that I know how to do it, and there’s no doubt I’m very, very good at it.”

“People that go there when they have very little experience and learn in that system, it’s very difficult for them because they’re being taught a certain way. This is right, this is wrong. This is right, this is wrong. What you get, and you’ve probably heard this, is this cookie cutter. Everyone sells the same and moves the same, so everyone was very similar.”

“I find a lot of people that come through that system, there is no other way because they’re yelling at them. I’m glad I didn’t have to go through any of that because that place will eat you alive if you’re not sure of yourself,” he continued.

“It didn’t affect me at all. I never doubted myself, but I could see it happening to younger guys who didn’t have experience. It’s not hard to unlearn, but when you’re there, one person is telling you one thing. This guy is telling you something completely different and it’s contradicting. Your head would explode.”