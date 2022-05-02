Eric Young To Host ‘Dangle Bet Celly’ – A New NHL-Centric Series

Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Eric Young is set to host Dangle Bet Celly, which is a new NHL hockey-centric fantasy sports show on Game+.

Anthem’s Game+ announced today that Young will host the show along with fantasy sports expert Chris Meaney. The series will air in the United States and Canada on Game+ on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10am ET, with a special episode released today.

Presented by top fantasy sports outlet FTN Network and fast-growing online gaming specialists PointsBet Canada, Dangle Bet Celly will provide “the absolute best NHL bets, picks, props, and fantasy hockey advice just in time for the highly-anticipated NHL playoffs.”

Young noted in today’s press release, “Hockey has long been a passion of mine, and I’ve always appreciated the similarities between it and the wrestling world. Hard-hitting action, intense drama, and bitter feuds get cranked up to the maximum when the championship is on the line, and Chris and I are excited to get in there and break down all the intrigue of the Playoffs as we help viewers make the best fantasy picks and place the smartest bets.”

Impact’s Scott D’Amore, who also works at the Executive Vice President of Content Creation for Anthem’s Sports Group, provided comments on the new series as well.

“This series marks an exciting synergizing of two top Anthem assets, as one of IMPACT Wrestling’s most renowned athletes joins Game+ in a move that strongly illustrates the unique power and smart strategy of Anthem’s diverse portfolio,” D’Amore said. “We are constantly looking for organic ways to blend our properties, and partnering Eric Young with Chris Meaney for an all-new hockey series was a natural fit from the very beginning. These two have an undeniable chemistry and a great understanding of the game and all it entails, and I’m confident that viewers are really going to enjoy what they have to offer.

“Dangle Bet Celly’s unique fantasy, wagering, and game analysis offers NHL sports fans the interest they crave. Eric has a true passion for hockey and a gift for broadcasting, and Chris’ almost encyclopedic understanding of fantasy sports makes him the envy of fantasy managers and bettors everywhere. We are excited to have them onboard, and proud to partner with leading fantasy sports platform FTN and online gaming hub PointsBet Canada to ensure we’re always providing our audience with the absolute best in fantasy sports and sports wagering coverage.”

