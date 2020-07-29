Eric Young Told Vince McMahon “You Failed As A Leader” Before He Left WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Eric Young talked about how he felt about Vince McMahon and the end of his WWE run:

“I’m not bitter in any way. One person made a massive mistake and I’m not the first person he’s made a mistake on, I will not be the last and that’s it.”

“If you have a 3-hour television show, pro-wrestling television show, and you can’t find something for me to do then you are failing as a leader. Plain and simple. You failed your company. You failed the shareholders, you failed the fans and you failed yourself.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)