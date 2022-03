During the March 4th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Erick Redbeard (formerly Erick Rowan) made his first appearance in AEW since the Brodie Lee tribute show at the end of 2020. Redbeard aligned himself with Pac and Penta against the House of Black and took out several security guards. A six-man match was announced for the AEW Revolution buy-in show.