Erick Rowan Claims He Pitched Similar Character To Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Gimmick

As PWMania.com previously reported, Erick Rowan (Joseph Rudd) was recently on The Lewis Nicholls Show. Rowan spoke about how he pitched WWE management about a character that is similar to Bray Wyatt’s Fiend gimmick.

Here is what he had to say:

“I’m obviously a huge fan of split personalities. I love that kind of character,” Erick stated. “I remember for the longest time, I pushed for myself to have a split personality with different masks. I had like 20 different masks. I remember I did a Talking Smack once where I tried a split personality character, and next thing I know, we’re the Bludgeon Brothers, but yes, being a fan of that sort of thing like horror movies, it’s cool to see them allow somebody to do that.”

“I mean yeah it’s frustrating. Everyone has so many different ideas, and they’re not being used. The ideas don’t get used. You get told what you do, and it’s the unfortunate thing about characters today, like not everybody has the same characters. Unfortunately, you can push and try to do what you can, but within the company, again, it’s a publicly traded company.”