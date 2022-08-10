Erick Rowan Comments on Being Squashed by The Rock at WrestleMania 32

Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rowan commented on being squashed by The Rock in a six-second match at WWE Wrestlemania 32:

“I look at it as, they were in Dallas. There were 101,00 people. They wanted to give them a record of the shortest match in WrestleMania history at the time. I think that still stands. I’m not sure. So who is going to take the loss from The Wyatt Family? Braun Strowman, who was the undefeated Black Sheep or Bray Wyatt, the leader? Well, it’s obviously me. It was a fun segment. Do I wish I could have got a couple shots, a little punch? Yea, but the business called for that on that day. That’s what the business was. For me, it was better than being in my second or third Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. That’s the way it was, that’s what they wanted, that’s what they got, and it was a great experience.”

You can check out the interview below: