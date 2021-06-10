Erick Rowan Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on his former Wyatt Family partner Braun Strowman being released from the company:

“You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you sign that big-money contract. It’s not guaranteed money, man! (laughs). Nothing in this world is guaranteed. Just get back on, just get back on the horse and keep moving on, man.”

Rowan also commented on being “squashed” by The Rock at Wrestlemania 32:

“I wish his movie he was doing would have let him take a shot (laughs). But, you know, it was a good spot to be in because if I wasn’t doing that, I’d be in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale or catering. Thanks!”