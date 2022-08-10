Erick Rowan Expresses Interest in a Possible WWE Return

Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rowan commented on if he would go back to WWE if Triple H called him:

“If the opportunity called for certain things and it was creatively beneficial to the both of us, absolutely.”

He also commented on if he would be interested in being the leader of The Dark Order, “The answer is absolutely not. To me, that’s what Jon (Brodie Lee) created. In such a short amount of time, he made it memorable. His legacy to that company is that and the TNT title. To me, just leave it alone. I don’t think they should go, but I don’t think there should be a new leader.”

Additionally, Rowan spoke about a movie he is in that will be coming out shortly, “There’s a short film called “Tito” from Zelda Light Productions. Claudio Castagnoli is also involved with it. It’s about the American Dream. The story resonated with me. It’s a short film.”

