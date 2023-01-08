Erick Rowan Praises Baron Corbin’s Dedication to Improving

Erick Rowan recently spoke with Steve Fall’s The Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) discussed Baron Corbin’s dedication to wrestling improving:

“There’s some naturally gifted athletes that don’t have that dedication. That they made it so far in their sport that they played before, and now they get a chance and an opportunity with WWE. And there’s some people that have dedication that’ll prove [it] every day and get better and better. Baron Corbin was one of those guys that had dedication in him. There’s other guys that didn’t have that dedication in them, to improve and get better,” said Rowan.

