Erick Rowan (Redbeard) Appears On AEW Dynamite

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Eric Rowan (Redbeard) made his AEW debut when he prevented Wardlow from interfering in the Dark Order/Adam Page vs. Inner Circle match. After the Dark Order and Page were victorious, Rowan returned to the ring and held up a sign in Brodie Lee’s memory.

.@ErickRedBeard appeared on Dynamite and honored his former tag team partner 🙏 (via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/EyvdXzn1aF — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 31, 2020