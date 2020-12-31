Erick Rowan (Redbeard) Appears On AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Eric Rowan (Redbeard) made his AEW debut when he prevented Wardlow from interfering in the Dark Order/Adam Page vs. Inner Circle match. After the Dark Order and Page were victorious, Rowan returned to the ring and held up a sign in Brodie Lee’s memory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR