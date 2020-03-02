Erick Rowan Reveals Pet Spider In His Cage

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn saw Erick Rowan finally reveal what has been inside of his mystery pet cage for months.

Rowan appeared in a backstage segment with No Way Jose and his conga line. Jose asked nicely what was in Rowan’s cage, and Rowan said all he’s wanted is for someone to ask him respectfully, like Jose did. Rowan then pulled out a large pet tarantula from the cage, which sent Jose and his conga line dancers running.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rowan now that he has revealed his pet, which has been a mystery for the past few months now.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s reveal on RAW from Brooklyn: