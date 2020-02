WWE has announced Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan for tonight’s Raw in Everett, WA. The updated listing for tonight’s Raw is as follows:

-No Holds Barred – Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton

-Seth Rollins gives his first sermon

-Bobby Lashley/Angel Garza vs. Rusev/Humberto Carrillo

-Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan