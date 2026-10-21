Wednesday, October 21, 2026
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Erik And Sarah Rowe Welcome Their Third Child

By
James Hetfield
-
Erik Sarah Rowe
Erik Sarah Rowe

WWE star Erik of the War Raiders recently announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Sarah Rowe, have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Dena Elizabeth Rowe.

Erik wrote, “Dena Elizabeth Rowe
Born at 2:13 PM on 10/20/26.
9lbs and 21in long.

Both mama and baby are healthy and safe.

God’s gifts are truly endless.”

Rowe, known as Sarah Logan and Valhalla in WWE, left the company in 2025. Erik and Ivar are former WWE World Tag Team Champions and also held the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our congratulations to Erik, Sarah Rowe, and their family on the birth of their daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raymond Rowe (@erik_wwe)

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