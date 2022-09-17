Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury

Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.

Erik is out of action “for an indefinite period of time,” according to Cole, and no timeframe was given.

Erik’s injury occurred during The Viking Raiders’ new push on the blue brand, which was overseen by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. They were reintroduced as heels in June, before Triple H took over as the boss.

The Viking Rules match on September 2 marked the end of The Vikings’ feud with The New Day. Erik and Ivar eventually put Woods through a stack of tables, allowing Ivar to get the pin.

As of this writing, Erik has not publicly commented on the injury, but we will keep you updated.