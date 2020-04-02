ESPN To Air Brock Lesnar Content On WM Sunday

ESPN has announced a marathon of content on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for this Sunday, leading up to the previously announced WrestleMania 35 replay and Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

The line-up will include some of Lesnar’s UFC fights and his 2000 NCAA Wrestling Championship win.

The WrestleMania 35 replay will air on ESPN at 3pm ET. The marathon of UFC and NCAA matches will air on ESPN2 from 6am until 11am ET.

ESPN’s 2009 “E:60” special on The Beast will also re-air during SportsCenter on Sunday morning.

ESPN also announced that Triple H will appear on ESPN Radio’s “Golic & Wingo” show at 9:30am ET on Friday for a WrestleMania 36 preview.

Below is WWE’s announcement on ESPN’s Lesnar marathon with full details: