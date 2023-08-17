ESPN’s President Of Content Is Open To WWE TV Rights Deal

WWE CEO Nick Khan is in talks with networks about the next set of media rights deals for RAW and SmackDown, which will expire next year when contracts with USA Network and FOX end.

Because WWE’s exclusive negotiations with the two broadcasters have expired, they can continue to negotiate with other networks.

As previously reported, Disney is interested in producing WWE programming for FX rather than ESPN. This is because ESPN cannot “guarantee a specific night of the week due to their rotating slate of games” because they have agreements with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and other sports leagues. Other potential bidders include Amazon Prime and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Burke Magnus, ESPN’s President of Content, was asked how ESPN feels about its relationship with WWE while appearing on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch.

Burke stated that their perspective on WWE shifted a few years ago, and that if WWE’s rights are available, it is a possibility.

“It wouldn’t be a pod with you without a WWE question so I do appreciate that. By the way, I’m overdue, I’m overdue to go to an event. I haven’t been in a little while but… yes, yes (he jokingly responded when it was mentioned that Nick Khan could get him tickets). I think it continues to be — I guess from a glass half-full perspective, I’d say I believe our companies — and this changed a couple of years ago so this is not breaking news but I believe our point of view towards WWE as a potential distribution outlet for their events, I think we passed that a long time ago and I think we’re now in the bucket of, hey, if their rights are available and there’s a deal for us that works and a deal for them that works with us, I think it’s certainly a possibility. There’s no hesitation anymore from a brand perspective or from a live event versus scripted. Their fans and our viewers, there’s tremendous overlap so, to me, it’s just about the business of it and is there something that works. I may have said this to you last time we talked but, to their credit, they run a 52-week-a-year business, right?… And I’m thinking, well, let me start from the linear perspective. 52 weeks a year is impossible for us to do on almost any configuration based on the other rights that we have. So that actually cuts against us from a linear perspective but on the digital side, if we were to be in business with them on a streaming or direct-to-consumer or distribution or a pay-per-view distribution or other such thing, I think that’s more easily achievable and they have a great product… Well I’m not (talking to WWE). So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)