Estimated $60 Million Was Lost In The First Season Of The XFL

After Vince McMahon folded the league after its 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up with RedBird Capital and business partner Dany Garcia to buy back the bankrupt XFL in 2021.

They reached an agreement with Disney to broadcast games on ESPN, FX, and ABC. The Arlington Renegades won the inaugural relaunch season this year, defeating the DC Defenders in the championship game.

According to Forbes, the league lost an estimated $60 million this year after paying $23.5 million for it. The league expects to make $100 million in revenue next season, with ESPN providing about a quarter of its revenue ($20 million per season).

Garcia stated that she is optimistic about the league’s future, and that they have capital commitments in place for years one through four, as well as sponsorship deals with national brands such as Progressive and Under Armour.

“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long-term,” said Garcia, the XFL’s chair. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”