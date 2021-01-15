Estimated Instagram Earnings For Mandy Rose And Lana For 2020

WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Lana have made a list of the Top 100 Highest-Earning Celebrities on Instagram in 2020.

Matt Seabridge of LoveUX recently used Instagram date to compile a list of the top earning celebrities on Instagram for 2020. Lana ranked #83 while Rose ranked #100.

Lana ranked #83 for earning an estimated $625,922 off 59 sponsored posts. This comes out to an average of around $10,608 per post.

Rose ranked #100 for earning an estimated $490,104 off 71 sponsored posts. This comes out to an average of around $6,902 per post.

The list counts a sponsored post as anything displayed as a Paid Partnership, a post with the #ad hashtag, or anything that’s part of an acknowledged brand partnership. Sponsored posts for a celebrity’s own brand or family’s brand, posts promoting charity work, and posts listed with the #gifted hashtag, but not as an ad, were not counted. Earnings per sponsored post were calculated using Influencer Marketing Hub’s Instagram Earnings Calculator. It was also noted that all figures are estimates rather than factual earnings data.