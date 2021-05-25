Ethan Page Announces New Baby Boy

AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.
Page tweeted a family photo and noted that the new baby boy will be arriving this fall. He and his wife already have a daughter together.
My mom just text me REAL mad
“WE are having. Not I’m having”
Whoops. My bad. 😂🤣
Yes. WE! ❤️🥰🤦🏻♂️
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
“It’s a boooooooooy” 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MnkceJtQ2a
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021