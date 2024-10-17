Ethan Page Comments On Becoming The No.1 Contender To The NXT Title

Top WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared in a digital exclusive following this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT to talk about a number of topics, including becoming the new no.1 contender to the NXT Title.

Page said, “No. 1 contender, huh? Not too fond of that. You know, everyone else in this locker room to be No. 1 contender. I was so used to being called champ, or the champ, or the champion, face of the brand even. Hell, I was walking around saying Era of Ego and N-X-Me, and I’m planning on bringing all those back to the repertoire. And it will happen. It will happen right after Devil’s Playground at Halloween Havoc.”

On how he made Trick Williams a believer that the devil is real:

“Oh, you saw that? You know, some jackass once said, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making you believe he didn’t exist. Tonight, I think I made Trick a believer. I promise you. the devil is real.”

You can check out Page’s comments below.