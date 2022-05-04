Ethan Page Credits His Wife For His Success In The Wrestling Business

AEW star Ethan Page appeared on Thunder Rosa’s Eating Tacos YouTube show where he discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he credited his wife for his success in the wrestling business.

“While I was struggling in wrestling and I was signed in Evolve was when I met her. My local wrestling company, Alpha-1, started taking off, so things started getting better, but she was the breadwinner for many, many years. It was maybe our third or fourth date. I ran a wrestling show in my hometown. She came to the show. She walked in and I was in the ring. She saw me in the ring and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is exactly what this guy is supposed to be doing.’ It turns out she was right. She was the one that kept telling me, ‘You can’t stop. You’re going to do it.’ So she’s the number one reason why I am who I am.”

