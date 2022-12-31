Ethan Page Credits Jim Ross For Giving Him “A Lot of Tools to Succeed”

Ethan Page, who is set to become an AEW breakout star in 2022, has high praise for Jim Ross.

Page wrestled Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite after reaching the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks.

In an interview with 99.9 The Point, Page mentioned Sting, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn, and Jim Ross as people who have helped him with AEW:

“The older I get, the more I am relating to things that I didn’t understand when I was younger and it’s changing my game a lot and bringing different aspects to my matches. Those three guys, I’ll say Jim Ross too. Those four have been a big part in kind of molding me to the performer (I am) for AEW. Whether they know it or not, comments in passing or advice they’ve given or affirmation or reassurance that I’m on the right path or doing the right thing. They’ve all been very helpful and integral to my success in the company.”

“He signed The Rock to his contract. For him to compliment me on Dynamite as much as he does is the greatest because I know the talent that he’s brought to the table. For him to think that I’m one of those potential talents is huge. It definitely motivates me in many aspects. He’s a guy that has worded things in a different way or presented things in a different way that has been very eye-opening, helpful, and beneficial to me, especially getting people in the arena to boo me out of the building. He’s definitely a guy that has given me a lot of tools to succeed.”

You can check out the complete interview below:

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)