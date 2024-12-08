Ethan Page Names Dream Main Roster Opponents And Big Match Aspirations

Top WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including potential future opponents on the main roster.

Page said, “I mean, it looks like whatever is going to put the most amount of money in my pocket. I’m 35, I’ve got to stack that cash up quick, I got two kids, hot Colombian wife, I’m just trying to make sure everyone’s happy and taken care of. For that to happen, I’ve probably got to brush shoulders with guys like Punk who screwed me, so if he needs a Special Guest Referee, I’m pretty special, I’d love to return the favor. Me and Cody have history, I mean it’s personal history, even if I’m the only one that saw it. I’d love to get in there with him. Randy’s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up, I’m grown now, so I’d love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some too, he’s on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice. Royal Rumble, put that on the bucket list, WrestleMania, you said it, let’s definitely do one of those, then there’s this show happening in Toronto, I think it’s called Elimination Chamber, six guys got to be in that match, I don’t know, you could pick five, make one of them me, that’d be great, how long you want this list to be, I could go all day.”

You can check out Page’s comments in the video below.