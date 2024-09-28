Ethan Page On Why He’ll Retain His WWE NXT Title Against Trick Williams

WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared on the Busted Open podcast to talk about a number of topics, including why he is sure he will retain his NXT Championship against Trick Williams this Tuesday on the CW debut of NXT.

Page said, “I mean, I’m Ethan Page. No one else can walk in a room and people will be like, oh, there’s another one of those because no one else is like me and I think that also came with maturity, too, was just being proud of being me and bringing to the table what I specifically know that I am talented at and only focusing on that instead of trying to check boxes off that other people might be checking off in their careers. I realize I bring something unique that only Ethan Page or All Ego can bring to the table so that’s what i want to be delivering on a weekly basis and that definitely makes me different than everybody else because there’s never been an All Ego Ethan Page before.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

