Ethan Page Possibly Leaving Impact Wrestling?

Ethan Page has been tweeting photos of himself recently, showing off a much more chiseled physique. When a fan asked him when he began “printing money”, Page responded with the date of January 1, 2021. For what it’s worth, that is the day after his current contract with Impact Wrestling expires.

According to reports, Page is weighing his options at the current time but AEW is reportedly interested in him. During a recent Q&A session, Cody Rhodes noted that he was a fan of his work and wanted to bring him in.