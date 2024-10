Diss tracks are child’s play.

And Ethan Page wants Trick Williams to know that.

Ahead of their showdown at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 this Sunday, Page has released a diss track aimed at the WWE NXT World Champion.

Dubbed “Child’s Play,” the rap diss track features Valid and focuses on Trick’s football career and other topics.

Watch the official music video for Ethan Page’s “Child’s Play” via the YouTube player embedded below.