Ethan Page Publicly Blasts AEW For Not Using Him On TV Enough: “Keep Up The Good Work!”

Ethan Page’s ego is shining through ahead of his AEW television return on this week’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of the annual AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen show this coming Friday night at 10/9c on TNT, The Men of the Year member with the apt moniker of “All Ego” took to social media to comment on his advertised singles match.

As noted, “All Ego” Ethan Page is scheduled to go one-on-one against Leon Ruffin in a singles match scheduled for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program scheduled for July 29, 2022.

“Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week,” he exclaimed to start out a tweet shared via his official Twitter page on Thursday promoting the match airing on TNT on Friday night. “Nice change of pace at work if you ask me.”

Page concluded the tweet by writing a sarcastic comment that appears to take AEW to task for keeping him off of television for long chunks of time in between the opportunities he actually gets to appear on the card on TV events held by the promotion.

“Keep up the great work AEW,” he wrote, along with a presumably sarcastic thumbs up emoji. “Can’t wait to do this again in [five] weeks.”

