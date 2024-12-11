Ethan Page Reflects On Running Into Little Guido At WWE NXT 2300 Arena Show

Top WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including running into ECW original Little Guide at the NXT 2300 Arena show.

Page said, “Yup. This actually happened recently at the ECW arena show. I ran into Nunzio, Little Guido, we had had a match in Hamilton, Ontario for Alpha-1 Wrestling forever ago and our relationship continued from then. So getting to see him after so many years was so cool. Even Roger, the guy that owns the ECW Arena / 2300 Arena, I was like, ‘Wait, Roger, still owns this place?’ He’s like, ‘The hell? Are you that little 18 year old kid?’ Like, ‘Yeah, buddy, that’s me.’ So it’s like, it’s wild to go through this 18 years of wrestling, end up in the place that I’ve worked my whole career to get to, and through those 18 years, just going through these relationships with people and keeping those good relationships. Yeah, it’s weird to see who ended up here at the same time as me.”

You can check out Page’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)