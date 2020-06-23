Ethan Page Releases Statement Regarding His Alpha 1 Wrestling Promotion

Ethan Page posted the following statement, commenting on his Alpha 1 Wrestling promotion and the #SpeakingOut movement. He said,

“I’m very sorry guys. I’m also sorry it took me this long to know what to even say. I personally reached out to the @A1Wrestling yesterday to apologize as well. I can’t express my gratitude enough to the people taking the very brave steps to make wrestling a better place.”

You can read the full statement below: