Ethan Page Releases Statement Regarding His Alpha 1 Wrestling Promotion

Ethan Page posted the following statement, commenting on his Alpha 1 Wrestling promotion and the #SpeakingOut movement. He said,
“I’m very sorry guys. I’m also sorry it took me this long to know what to even say. I personally reached out to the @A1Wrestling yesterday to apologize as well. I can’t express my gratitude enough to the people taking the very brave steps to make wrestling a better place.”
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) June 22, 2020