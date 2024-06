As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star “All Ego” Ethan Page is now an official member of the WWE NXT roster after making his shocking debut on Tuesday’s episode by attacking WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams.

According to Fightful Select, the pro wrestling world is expecting that Page will be pulled out of previously booked independent dates due to his appearance in NXT and that is exactly what happened, some of which were even scheduled for later this year.