Ethan Page Reveals His Biggest Influences Backstage In AEW, More

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ethan Page revealed the biggest influences on him backstage in AEW, as well as other topics. The following are the highlights:

Dan Lambert’s impact on Men of the Year:

“Honestly, the amount of people he has had us rub shoulders with and share the ring with – his connections, the heat he gets. I’m noticing lately that people are turning a corner on Dynamite Dan. I think it’s because they understand the fact that he is a world-class entertainer. He’s a performer. He is knocking it out of the park every single week. Us as a unit, I don’t think there has been a time where we’ve been on the screen and people have been like, ‘Well that kind of sucks.’ We pride ourselves on that. If we’re only given 60 to 90 seconds, we make sure that we maximize our seconds. I’ve been noticing that we are on television every single week and people don’t ever remember the length of it, they just remember that they got to see us.”

The biggest influences on him backstage in AEW:

“Oh man. There are so many options. I love talking to Jerry Lynn. I love talking to Arn Anderson. I love talking to Dean Malenko. These are guys that have a wealth of knowledge and have helped some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Jim Ross is another. You’re talking about the guy who signed The Rock. If these are the footsteps I’m trying to follow, why would I not go to the root of that. He was the guy who saw the potential in that, so I’m gonna go pick his brain. These guys have molded me without them knowing it, and these are things that I have forced myself to apply. Even if I don’t understand why, I’ll try it. I’ve learned so much.”

You can listen to the interview below: