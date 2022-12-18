Ethan Page Says He’s Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW

“All Ego” Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he’s done some producing work in AEW alongside commentary: “No. I’m sorry to the viewers, anyone that enjoys my in-ring work. It’s not a lot of you, but the ones that do, it’s not gonna happen for a very long time. Enjoy it while it’s here. I’ve been pushing more to do more commentary with AEW. I have produced one match. It was very much a happenstance, fell in my lap kind of thing. But I loved every second of it. I loved having the headset on.”

On how much he has enjoyed producing: “For real, though, I love being able to help guys piece a match together and be able to toss ideas around and to see them get excited for stuff that was being pitched. I always want my own stuff to be good, but I want AEW to do well so I’m going to give my best if I’m ever asked to put a match together or produce.”

On his vlog: “Dude, on a personal level, for someone to say I inspired them or motivated them or helped them through a difficult time, especially like the pandemic, it means the world to me. My favorite comments though are, ‘I had no idea you were a wrestler,’ ‘I found AEW because I watched the toy videos.’ Those are literally my favorites because my least favorite thing is, ‘There’s no such thing as casual fans any more.’ Yeah. There is. For 100% is. They didn’t know I was a wrestler, they catch the toy vlogs and I’m bringing them from a completely different world. I’m drawing a different audience than people that already watch wrestling. Which makes me very happy.”

Check out the complete “All Ego” Ethan Page interview by visiting Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.