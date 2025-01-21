Ethan Page Shares Emotional Connection To Penta’s WWE RAW Debut

Top WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including the debut of Penta on WWE RAW last week and why he can relate to the luchador.

Page said, “I can relate to Penta, especially family-wise. Getting to see him on RAW with his family in the front row, his daughter specifically, in tears, was almost a flashback to me winning the championship in my home country of Canada, in Toronto, my daughter in the front row, finally getting to see her dad fulfill his dream of being the champion in the company he’s always wanted to be in. I can only imagine how Penta felt. Debuting, WWE, Monday Night RAW, Netflix. Who knows how many millions of people were watching. Had to feel good.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.