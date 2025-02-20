Ethan Page Suffers Broken Nose

WWE NXT star Ethan Page took to his Twitter (X) account and revealed he suffered a broken nose. He also told fans that they shouldn’t question his commitment, considering he’s not taking a break in his schedule.

Page wrote, “How could @WWE fans ever question my commitment? A broken nose, with no break in my schedule. We all know #WWENXT just wouldn’t have been the same without me last night. 🙂👈”