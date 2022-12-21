Ethan Page Talks About His Declining Interest In Marvel Universe Films

“All Ego” Ethan Page recently joined The Marvelists for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the AEW performer spoke about how he has lost interest in the current direction of the Marvel Universe in films, as well as how “Shang-Chi” was an exception to this line of thinking.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he has lost interest in the current direction of Marvel: “This is probably something I shouldn’t admit on a podcast called The Marvelists, but they kinda lost me and I don’t know if they’re going to get me back. I don’t know if I aged out or if they made too much of the same stuff and it started blending together and I just lost interest, but I don’t know what phase we’re on. I don’t care what phase we’re on.”

On how despite his previous comments he did think Shang-Chi was a standout: “So I thought that movie was fresh. Also, it had different fighting scenes and martial arts movie-style delivery, it was a standout to me,” Page said. “I love that movie. The scene where they’re fighting on the bus is one of the greatest action scenes in any movie I’ve ever seen. I really liked that, and how they played his entire family into the whole story arc and building to the finish, I loved it all. It was great. It was a great movie.”

Check out the complete Ethan Page interview by visiting Soundcloud.com. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.