Ethan Page Talks About Legacy He Wants To Leave Behind Him In Wrestling Business

Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of The Men of the Year duo in AEW spoke about how he hopes to keep moving in an upward trajectory, as well as what he would like his legacy to be before he retires.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he hopes to keep moving in an upward trajectory: “As long as I’m in a better position than I am now – it’s not that I’m not about chasing titles or main events, I just understand the way the business works a lot more now in my old age. I’ve been doing this 16 years. As I’m maturing in professional wrestling, my mindset has definitely changed. As long as I’m on an upward trajectory, I’m okay with it.”

On what he would like his legacy to be before he retires: “I would love that. I won’t hang my hat on that. For me, my goals have changed in the sense that, I want to be able to work for a very long time, but I don’t want to be in the ring for a very long time. I want to be able to leave a legacy in professional wrestling that has a connection with a large enough audience that I can be that guy at a convention in his 50s and 60s, getting to relive those glory days, meeting fans that grew up watching me performing, have a connection in pop culture to stay relevant and stay busy. For me to retire and kind of just sit at home, I don’t think that’s going to be me. I want to be able to make sure I’ve left a foundation to be able to stay in the industry in some capacity, maybe even as a producer or helping people with the promos. I’m also pivoting. We’re talking about the toy hunts, I’m trying to build a business on the side and find a niche market that I can succeed in. Now I’m doing my own comic book, so that’ll be coming out in a year or two. A lot of things in the works, but I’m not going to say no if I’m gonna be champ. Hell yeah.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.