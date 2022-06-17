Ethan Page Talks Working With Dan Lambert, Legends He Goes To For Advice



Who are some of the veterans that Ethan Page has gone to for advice throughout his pro wrestling career?

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, “All Ego” answered this question and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where Page touches on this topic, as well as his thoughts on working with Dan Lambert.

On Dan Lambert: “Honestly, the amount of people he has us rub shoulders with, the connections, and the heat he gets, people don’t like him, but I’m noticing lately that people are turning a corner on Dynamite Dan,” Page said. “I think it’s because they understand the fact that he is a world class entertainer and performer. He is knocking it out of the park every single week. Us as a unit, I don’t think there has been a point where people have been like, ‘Well that sucks.’ Whether it’s 60-90 seconds, we make sure that we maximize our seconds . I have noticed that we are on TV every week and people don’t really notice the length, they just remember that they got to see us.”

On who he goes to for advice: “Oh man. There are so many options. I love talking to Jerry Lynn and I love talking to Arn Anderson. I love talking to Dean Malenko. These guys have a wealth of knowledge and have helped some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Jim Ross too, the guy who signed The Rock. These guys have molded me without knowing it and have made me apply things without knowing it.”

