Ethan Page Wants John Cena To Appear In NXT During His Retirement Tour

Top WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how he wants to see 16-time World Champion John Cena make an appearance in NXT.

Page said, “I’ve shared the ring with [Bully Ray], I’ve shared the ring with many Hall of Famers, many big names, many legends, many of the most dangerous men in professional wrestling. Just one step at a time to reach the top. [The Rock] is the top. I’m prepared for this. I’ve been prepared for this. I’ll continue to be prepared for this. There is not a single wrestler living that intimidates me. John Cena on this retirement tour, stop by NXT, pal. I’ll look you dead in the eyes. We can do something. There is not a single living, breathing wrestler that would make me feel anything other than excitement for the opportunity to take their spot and their money.”

