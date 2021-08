Ash Rose recently interviewed Eva Marie for a future issue of WWE Kids Magazine in the UK, and asked her who she would bring into her Eva-Lution stable. She responded-

“If I could bring anyone into my Eva-lution, why not Brock Lesnar?”

Eva commented on a tweet with the quote and simply responded with, “[smiling face with horns emoji x 3]”

Eva will face Alexa Bliss at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PPV.