Eva Marie Comments On If She Will Be Returning To WWE

In late 2020, it was reproted that Eva Marie was returning to WWE but she has yet to appear on television. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Marie appeared at the Performance Center on multiple occasions and was “listed as a member of the company’s roster internally” but wasn’t assigned to a brand.

In an interview with muscleandfitness.com, Marie commented on her status with WWE:

“I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through.”