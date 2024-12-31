Eva Marie Files A Divorce From Her Husband Of 10 Years

Former WWE star Eva Marie (Natalie Eva Marie Nelson) and her husband of 10 years, Jonathan Coyle, who got married on October 20, 2014, officially separated in October of 2023. According to court records, the couple separated due to irreconcilable differences.

Marie, who is best known for her role on Total Divas and for her two stints in the WWE, has filed for a divorce from her husband, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Coyle, who is part of the fitness industry, co-founded a company known as NEMfashion. Marie and Coyle’s wedding was featured on Total Divas and attended by WWE legends such as The Bellas, Summer Rae, Cameron, and Layla.