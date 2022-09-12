Eva Marie Hospitalized After Suffering Fire Ant Bites

Natalie Eva Marie, better known as Eva Marie, recently revealed on Twitter that she was admitted to the hospital over the Labor Day holiday.

She had an allergic reaction after being bitten by fire ants on her farm. The former WWE star posted a video from the emergency room on her TikTok account, stating in the caption that she was experiencing “anaphylactic shock.”

Her skin was also reddened in the video, particularly on her face, neck, shoulder, and lower legs. She appeared to be connected to an IV while lying on the hospital’s medical bed.

In the video’s comments section, Marie added, “I love you guys I’m good now this was last week on Labor Day, but all is well now.”

She joined WWE in 2013 in order to compete in the inaugural season of Total Divas. She later began competing in NXT in 2015 and was subsequently promoted to the main roster. She was suspended in 2016 for breaking the WWE Wellness Policy, and she never returned to action.

WWE brought Marie back in May 2021, where she was pushed before being released along with a number of other names in November 2021.

You can check out Marie’s TikTok video below: