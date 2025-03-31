Eva Marie Says A WWE Return Is “Always Possible”

Former WWE star Eva Marie spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including if she would be open to a WWE return.

Marie said, “So, because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence. I love WWE. I’m very grateful to WWE. I love the WWE Universe. I mean, I feel like you can’t get enough of the Evaution. I would love to come back and stir things up. There’s nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, it’s always possible.”

