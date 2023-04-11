Eva Marie Says “Door Is Always Open” When It Comes To A Possible WWE Return

Former WWE star Eva Marie recently spoke to WrestleZone.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Marie commented on a potential return to WWE:

“Uhm, of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for the transcription)