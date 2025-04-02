Eva Marie Says She Thought 2016 WWE Wellness Violation Was A Storyline

Former WWE star Eva Marie spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including how she initially thought her 2016 WWE Wellness Policy violation was part of a storyline.

Marie said, “I mean, what was crazy about that to this day is still bizarre because, I mean, the fact that WWE allowed me to put out my statement the way that I did because it was all paperwork because they totally knew for sure everything was documented from my doctor. That’s why I thought it was a gimmick. I thought I was, it was like that moment devastated me. That was a moment that I think that I will never, I would never want anyone to experience because I had come back and I remember it was like such a huge match and it was like getting promoted and it was six man and it was like almost, basically me coming back onto the scene. Then that happened and then I was like taking a flight back to the West. It was just a horrendous. Then what was crazy about that, Nikki is who replaced me. So I was like, is this a storyline? Like what is going on? Like this does not even seem like real.”

You can check out Marie’s comments in the video below.

